YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — You don’t normally see people bringing bags of cat food into a bowling alley, but it was for a special cause on Sunday at Westside Bowl.

The Little Black Cat Collective held a cat food drive and raffle Sunday afternoon. All the proceeds will be used to help pet owners in need of temporary assistance.

The founder and president started the collective because she noticed how overwhelmed shelters are. She hopes food donations can help keep pets out of shelters.

“They wouldn’t have to choose between paying a bill or buying a prescription or buying a bag of dog or cat food and it might help keep the pet in the home,” Laura Zavadil said.

She encouraged anyone interested in volunteering or who is in need to reach out via Facebook or the Little Black Cat Collective’s website.