AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Campus of Care is filling up.

County commissioners and the Western Reserve Port Authority took over what had been the Youngstown Developmental Center in Austintown roughly two years ago. It’s now being used to offer support for people with mental health and addiction issues all on a 100-acre campus.

Commissioners approved Thursday two new leases for agencies that will be expanding their services there, leaving just one building to be filled.

“We were able to get 10 different agencies to fill each of the buildings. Some of them are even sharing buildings and sharing services so that we can stretch our local dollars and provide better services,” said Sarah Lown, a spokesperson for the Western Reserve Port Authority.

Leaders with the Port Authority, which oversees the campus, hope to have a tenant for that last remaining building soon.