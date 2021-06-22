Camping World CEO hints at cooling off with Lordstown Motors

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis hinted that his relationship with Lordstown Motors may be cooling off.

In a June 18, 2021, tweeted response about his connection with the embattled electric vehicle startup, Lemonis said that “We are launching Electric World with an amazing assortment from around the globe” and that “@LordstownMotors will not be a part of that.”

We are launching electric world with an amazing assortment from around the globe. @LordstownMotors will not be a part of that. — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) June 18, 2021

Lemonis and former Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns announced in December a joint venture between the two companies. Camping World would provide service operations for Lordstown Motors’ Endurance pickup truck.

According to an April report in RV magazine, Lordstown Motors stated in January that the company is continuing to evaluate service centers in partnership with Camping World and that Lordstown Motors has slated its RV prototype for a June unveiling.

Lordstown Motors officials have been juggling weekly news reports of the company’s struggles. Filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed that the company was lacking capital to move forward with production and then CEO Steve Burns and CFO Julio Rodriguez stepped down.

Later, the company had to walk back comments from its president that they had binding orders for two years, and then an $8 million stock selloff sent off another wave of concern about the company.