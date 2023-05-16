YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the Memorial Day weekend coming up soon, taking your pet on a camping trip is something that sounds like great fun. Here are some things you should know before you pack them up.

KOA suggests planning ahead for the big adventure. Make sure your pet is up to date on vaccinations and has flea and tick prevention. Also, consider microchipping in case your pet gets lost.

You’ll need all the essentials you use at home like food, water, toys and a leash but also bring a photo of your pet and a first aid kit. Also, don’t forget a stake and tether, vet records and dog waste bags.

Make note of veterinarian offices near where you will be staying and what the emergency hours are.

Always look ahead to see what the campground rules are about pets and if they allow them at all. Note the barking rules, leash guidelines and those addressing aggressive behavior.

Pets are allowed at all state parks in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Also, many cabins and rooms allow pets, too. You can see all the conditions online from the Ohio Division of State Park and Watercraft and from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, but some of the most common are:

Pets must be on a leash not exceeding 6 feet in length and must be under control at all times

Proof of rabies shots and a physical description of the animals are required upon request

A maximum of two pets is permitted per campsite

It’s also a good idea to do a trial run with your pet. Spend a lot of time outside and maybe try out that tent in the backyard before you go out of town.

Never leave pets unattended at a campsite.