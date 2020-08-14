Campbell’s Music in the Park cut short after receiving letter from health commissioner

The letter said these events were a violation of the state's mass gathering order

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The outdoor summer music concerts are being silenced in Mahoning County.

Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips shared a letter from the health commissioner, which says to stop holding Music in the Park events.

The letter was also sent to other communities, including some that are not holding those events this year.

Campbell had about 30 to 40 people at its event last night at Roosevelt Park’s community center. The mayor said he never heard a complaint, but the letter directs all communities to stop holding them.

The letter said these events were a violation of the state’s mass gathering order.

“With everything that’s going on, we’re trying to have little things for the community. Unfortunately, I want to be in compliance and be respectful. We thought it would be in the city’s best interest to just discontinue it for this season. Hopefully, in 2021, we’ll be able to move forward and have it again,” said Mayor Phillips.

Campbell only had two more outdoor concerts on the schedule.

The health commissioner also said the Ohio Department of Health is working on guidance for such events to be held and will pass it along when the guidance comes from the state.