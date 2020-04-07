Campbell’s drive-thru test site now open to everyone

Beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m., pre-screened patients can come to the testing site at Roosevelt Park

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley’s first drive-thru COVID-19 test site in Campbell is now open to the general public after first opening Monday for just first responders.

Beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m., rescreened patients can come to the testing site at Roosevelt Park to be tested and never leave their vehicle.

Pre-registration is mandatory online at www.quickmed-uc.com or through a call-in registration at (724) 734-5235.

Those being tested should be showing symptoms of COVID-19 and have been approved through the screening process.

“The person should have done a telehealth conference with a physician or caregiver, and that will expedite the whole process,” said Michael Marantis, owner of CM Laboratory.

The test takes about two minutes and results are back in one to two days.

Marantis says the results are 99 percent accurate.

The testing runs through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The City of Campbell teamed up Dr. Lena Esmail, Cornerstone CM laboratory and Quickmed Urgent Care to run the testing.