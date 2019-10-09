Campbell woman who lists daycare as employer facing child endangering charge

Nichelle Moore is charged with child endangering and domestic violence

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a Campbell woman, who reportedly works for a local daycare, on child endangering charges after reports that she abused a teenage girl.

Tuesday, a nurse at Campbell Memorial High School contacted the school resource officer to report the suspected abuse.

According to a police report, a 15-year-old student said she was verbally and physically abused by the suspect, Nichelle Moore. She said Sunday, Moore punched her in the face three times and then smacked her across the face for not cleaning up appropriately.

The girl told police that Moore makes her get on her knees every day before she beats her. She said she has also choked her and slammed her head against the wall, the report stated.

The school resource officer reported that the girl’s face was swollen.

Police contacted Children Services and removed the girl from the home, fearing for her safety.

Officers arrested Moore when she got home from work on child endangering and domestic violence charges.

According to a police report, Moore works at Blessing From Above Daycare in New Castle. WKBN called the daycare for a comment and to verify Moore’s employment status, but we have not yet heard back from them.

Police said Moore told them that she didn’t know that punching the girl with a closed fist was considered abuse, “she believed it was discipline.”

Other children living in Moore’s household were given to a family member, the report stated.

Moore is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.