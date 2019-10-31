Campbell woman facing charges for nude photos posted online, police say

A police report stated that one of the photos was of a partially-nude 3-year-old boy

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell woman is facing charges after a report that she posted partially-nude photographs of a woman and her young son online.

The victim reported that Clashara Scott had been harassing her by posting pictures and comments on Facebook. She said some of the pictures included nude photographs of her and her son, who was 3 at the time, according to a police report.

Austintown police said the victim knew Scott as they both had a relationship with the same man at one time.

Police said the victim even reported contacting an attorney regarding the harassment but reported that Scott continued to post online.

According to the report, the victim had screenshots of the posts, which were turned over to detectives.

Charges against Scott were filed October 28, according to court records.

Scott faces pandering obscenity involving a minor and telephone harassment charges. She’s scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. November 4.