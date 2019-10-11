Campbell woman faces judge on child endangering charge

The woman listed her employer as a New Castle daycare

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell woman who listed her employer as a daycare in New Castle faced a judge Friday on a child endangering charge.

Nichelle Moore pleaded not guilty. Bond was set at $20,000, and Moore was ordered to not have any contact with the victim.

Police say a nurse at Campbell Memorial High School contacted the school resource officer Tuesday to report the suspected abuse.

According to a police report, a 15-year-old student said she was verbally and physically abused by the suspect, Nichelle Moore. She said Sunday, Moore punched her in the face three times and then smacked her across the face for not cleaning up appropriately.

The girl told police that Moore makes her get on her knees every day before she beats her. She said she has also choked her and slammed her head against the wall, the report stated.

Police said Moore admitted that she hit the girl, saying “she believed it was discipline.”

A hearing in the case is scheduled for next week to determine if the protection order will continue.

In a police report, Moore’s employer was listed as Blessing From Above Daycare. The daycare did not return a call for comment.