Campbell woman doesn’t let time, COVID-19 stop her from getting diploma

66-year-old Debra Moore said she got her diploma for her sister

(WKBN) – It’s taken her almost 40 years between raising a family and some health issues, but 66-year-old Debra Moore of Campbell won’t let anything stop her from getting her diploma, not even the coronavirus.

Thursday marked 24 days in the hospital for Moore. Recently, she received her diploma from YSU with a bachelor’s in social work after graduating on Dec. 13. What made it even more special was that a nurse named Morgan who delivered it to her was also in one of her classes.

“She’s just a beautiful angel, and that’s what a nurse is,” Moore said.

While she’s personally proud of her accomplishment, she said the diploma is for her sister, Sue, who passed away on New Year’s Day from cancer.

“My goal was to at least let her see me graduate if possible,” Moore said. “She was able to.”

They then had a small get-together and Moore’s niece originally told her that her aunt wouldn’t be able to make it. However, the day of, a crowd formed at the door, and in came her sister to surprise Moore.

“Of course it was emotional, and I got up over to her and I said, ‘Can I have this dance?'” Moore said. “I wheeled her out in the wheelchair, and halfway through she whispers up to me and pulls my head down and says, ‘Please, don’t be afraid,’ and she says, ‘I am so very proud of you.'”

Moore said she is done with school and plans to use her degree to help others.

“I was thinking of maybe going into something like a 2-1-1 thing where I can branch out and offer people help,” Moore said. “Social work is all about dignity and respect and showing that to others.”

And when it comes to the coronavirus, she warns people to take it seriously and do their best to stay healthy.

“All I can say to be is to be safe,” she said. “Take care of yourself because this is nothing to joke about.