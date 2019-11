A Campbell woman and Puerto Rico native is heading to the Miss USA Pageant

Stephanie Miranda won the Miss Ohio 2020 Pageant on Saturday in Sharonville, Ohio.

Miranda, who was also crowned Miss Latino America in 2018, Says her platform is bringing awareness to Alzheimer’s Disease in honor of her Grandmother.

The Miss USA Pageant will happen December 19 in Connecticut.