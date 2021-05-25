Campbell woman charged with stabbing man with box cutter arraigned

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Campbell woman accused of stabbing a Masury man in the face was in Eastern District Court Tuesday morning.

Alarria Marshall was arraigned on charges of aggravated robbery, criminal trespass and aggravated menacing.

She’s also facing a probation violation and is being held on $77,500 bond.

Marshall is accused of using a box cutter to stab a man by his eye and stealing $70 from him.

The alleged crime happened on Ohio Street on April 11.

Marshall turned herself in last week and is due back in court Thursday, May 27.