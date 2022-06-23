CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Tremble Avenue woman was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges she kicked a city police officer in the face early Tuesday evening during an arrest.

Jessica Crockett, 28, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on a felony charge of assault on a police officer as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.

Reports said Crockett was arrested after officers were called about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday to the first block of Tremble Avenue for a report of a man spinning his tires in the roadway. When officers arrived, they found a truck matching the description of the vehicle spinning its tires and saw several tire marks in the drive and street.

The driver of the truck, Anthony Edwards, 39, of Dearborn Street in Youngstown, appeared to be drunk and when asked how much he had to drink, reports said he told police “I just parked this thing.” He refused to take a field sobriety test and was taken into custody for suspicion of drunk driving, reports said.

As police were dealing with Edwards, reports said another woman, Sarahann Oliver, age and address not available, began swearing and would not stop. She was cited for disorderly conduct.

As this was going on, reports said Crockett, who was at her home nearby, got off her porch, into the truck and tried to take the keys. She was warned several times to stay out of the truck before she was arrested for obstructing official business.

As she was being placed in a cruiser, reports said she kicked an officer in the face and tried to kick him a second time, reports said.

Edwards was given a citation for physical control and spinning tires.

Crockett was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after she told police she was having a panic attack. She was booked into the jail after she was released from the hospital.