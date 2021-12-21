CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – With a small memorial for long-time principal Jim Klingensmith just down the hall, staff at the Campbell Elementary and Middle School carried bags full of Christmas gifts to be delivered to students in need.

“They get games, they get Campbell spirit wear and then they also get new coats, gloves, hats,” said Karen Paradise, with Campbell City Schools.

For close to 20 years, teachers at Campbell Memorial have recommended students from lower-income families that could use a little something extra this time of year.

Elementary Principal Jim Goske says his staff will always step up for the community.

“Our staff always steps up as far as contributing and wrapping and buying and, you saw, loading buses. So it’s just a really good thing we do for this community,” he said.

The teachers divided up the list of 45 students and dropped off their gifts on Tuesday.

In past years, families would go to the school to pick up the gifts and clothing for their children but this year, with classes going remote after the passing of Mr. Klingensmith, Paradise said the staff decided to deliver everything in person.

“This year, more than ever, we have such a great loss and this at least allows us to keep pushing forward and doing for others and Jim would expect this,” she said.

While teachers use this gesture to help with their own grieving process, it also gives them a chance to see their students once more before the holiday break.