CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the main events of summer is underway in Campbell. Summer Fest kicked off at 4 p.m. Friday and runs until Sunday.

The event is being held at Roosevelt Park in the city

There are plenty of rides, games, and food for everyone to enjoy.

Its been an annual summer tradition in Campbell for about 20 years and is a good way for people to get together and have fun.

“We have rides. We want to get the family together, the people in the city of Campbell and show them that we respect them,” said Mayor Brian Tedesco.

“I want to show them that the community is behind their community. We’re going to be here. We’re not giving up,” said Organizer Tom Mesaros.

The Summer Fest parade is Saturday. Fireworks close the event Sunday night.