CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead and one was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Campbell early Sunday morning.

Around midnight, police were called to the 100 block of Lettie Avenue.

Campbell Police were assisted by Youngstown Police on scene. Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation showed up a few hours later to help conduct the investigation.

Detectives on scene said the one person sent to the hospital is in stable condition.

There were at least a dozen bullet casings were marked on the street. Investigators were also collecting evidence inside a house on Lettie Avenue.

Officials have not said whether or not they have a suspect in the case.

The identities of the victims have not been given as well.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back here for updates.