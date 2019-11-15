Campbell Schools’ former athletic director, transportation supervisor facing felony charges

Superintendent Matt Bowen contacted police Wednesday to report that 46-year-old Ronald Aulet had forged documents on his computer

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell City Schools’ former athletic director and transportation supervisor is facing felony criminal charges after accusations that he forged certifications for the district’s drivers.

Superintendent Matt Bowen contacted police Wednesday to report that 46-year-old Ronald Aulet had forged documents on his computer, certifying employees to drive school vans. Bowen said the forged documents were discovered after a secretary inquired about a check sent to the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center, which wasn’t cashed.

The Service Center told the secretary that they had no records of a check and had not sent invoices to the school or certifications, which the school had, according to a police report.

The district had certification certificates for drivers that were said to be supplied by the Educational Service Center, but the Service Center reported that they never sent those documents.

According to the police report, Bowen questioned Aulet, who resigned from his position.

Friday, police charged Aulet with tampering with records and forgery,

Aulet turned himself in, and he was arraigned on the charges. Bond was set at $48,000.

Friday, Bowen released the following statement: