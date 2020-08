Superintendent Matt Bowen said the teachers needed more time to prepare for online instruction

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Campbell School Board voted to delay the start of school by one week.

Classes will now start Monday, August 31.

Superintendent Matt Bowen said the teachers needed more time to prepare for online instruction.

The district is giving parents the option to choose in-person or online learning for their children.

