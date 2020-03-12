Live Now
Campbell schools closing Friday to prepare for distance learning in wake of coronavirus

Campbell schools announced late Wednesday that classes are canceled Friday so teachers and staff can prepare to teach students remotely

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell schools announced late Wednesday that classes are canceled Friday so teachers and staff can prepare to teach students remotely due to the coronavirus.

According to Superintendent Matthew Bowen, staff will gather Friday to create instructional resources and take-home materials for students. Students will not attend school that day.

Classes sill resume Monday, March 16.

“If the traditional school needs to be closed to students, please understand we will provide alternative access to curriculum to guarantee that student academic growth continues,” Bowen said.

In addition to educational materials, food services workers will create a plan to deploy breakfast and lunches to students. If buildings are shut down, brown bag meals will be available to students via outdoor drive-up and walking locations throughout the community on a daily basis.

Beginning Monday, Bowen said social distancing will be practiced in all buildings. All extracurricular practices will be kept closed to the public and spectators may be encouraged to practice social distancing at games. Some special events may be canceled altogether if necessary, Bowen said.

