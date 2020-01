Aqua Ohio is taking over the city water service at midnight

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting Friday, Campbell residents will be getting their water from Aqua Ohio.

The company is taking over the city water service at midnight.

Customers will be mailed details about the sale and where to call if they have a water break.

New billing options will also be available.

Aqua Ohio is paying $7.5 million for the system and city water department workers have been hired by Aqua Ohio.