CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man is jailed on a $25,000 bond after police and federal agents raided his home Monday.

Gerald Hamilton is jailed on a $25,000 bond and is facing half-dozen counts including drug and weapons charges.

Because Hamilton is married to a Campbell city employee, the law director and municipal judge are recusing themselves from the case.

Hamilton was also told he cannot return to his house if he is able to post bond.