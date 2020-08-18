Campbell police: Suspect broke window of cruiser with his head

Samuel Cuadrado faces charges of vandalism of government property, resisting arrest and obstructing official business

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect is facing charges after police said he smashed his head through the window of a Campbell police cruiser.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Ensley Dr. to diffuse an argument between a man and a woman.

When officers got there, the woman told police she wanted Samuel Cuadrado, 36, to leave because he was getting aggressive.

Police said they tried to calm Cuadrado down, but he continued yelling and lunged at the woman. That’s when officers grabbed Cuadrado and arrested him.

According to a police report, Cuadrado continued to struggle with officers, hitting his head on a beam in the house. Police said during his arrest, he also head-butted the window of the police cruiser, shattering it.

Cuadrado faces charges of vandalism of government property, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.