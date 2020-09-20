Campbell Police looking for information on missing 4-year-old

The child is described as a Black male, last seen wearing a white t-shirt

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell Police are are looking for any information in regards to a possible missing four year old.

According to police, a caller stated that someone found the boy walking alone near Kirwan Homes overnight in Campbell. They also said that a friend posted it on Facebook and that she took the child to a bar, Club Privilege on South Ave. in Youngstown.

Campbell Police tell First News that they will be going door-to-door in the area to look for the missing boy and his family.

Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips posted on Facebook asking anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of the child, knows the parents of the child, or saw the Facebook post, please call the Campbell Police at (330) 755-1411.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with First News for updates.