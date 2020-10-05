Campbell police investigating overnight homicide; suspect in custody

The police chief said it seems to be domestic

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell police are investigating a homicide that happened overnight.

Charles Jennings, the suspect, is in custody. He is expected to be in court Tuesday.

Police Chief Pat Kelly said it happened between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Woodland Avenue.

Kelly said it seems to be domestic.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

There are police cruisers and crime scene tape, as well as the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, on the scene Monday morning.

