CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be an important safety levy on the Campbell ballot to raise more money for the police department.

Campbell police officers feel the main difference between their department and others just boils down to pay.

“Where we stayed the same, everyone else has progressed and moved along. So yeah, it’s defeating, be a good word,” said Lt. Kevin Sferra.

Campbell’s starting pay is $15.50 an hour. If a levy passes in May, it would increase to $21 an hour.

Probation from $15.50 to $21

Step One from $16.11 to $22

Sergeant from $21.14 to $29.90

Lieutenant from $21.86 to $34.38

The increase would also provide raises for others in the department and possibly stop a revolving door of officers leaving for more money.

“A lot of guys that we’ve lost full-time and part-time would love to come back here if, you know, only for the money,” Sferra said.

The Campbell Police Department has officers who want to work in the city and feel having more continuity would benefit the community if they can relate with those officers and talk with them more.

“It definitely makes things better. It makes our relationships where we’re able to talk with people, solve crimes, get information, stuff like that,” said Officer Ryan Bloomer.

Campbell PD is not trying to be the top paid department in the Valley, its officers just feel they deserve a more liveable wage so they can attract and keep qualified officers in the department.

“We really need to get this passed to maintain what we have and draw better candidates,” Sferra said.

Campbell PD is holding “Coffee with a Cop” on April 23 from noon to 2 p.m. You can go to the Roosevelt Park Community Center and get answers to your questions regarding the police levy.

The Campbell Fire Department will also have a levy on the May ballot.