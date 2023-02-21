CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police on Monday found a stolen handgun and drugs inside a car a Youngstown man was riding in.

Online court records do not show an arraignment date.

Andrew Whitlow, 36, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs after a car he was riding in was pulled over about 12:50 p.m. at McCartney Road and Courtland Avenue for an expired registration.

Reports said Whitlow and the woman driving the car were asked to step out because officers smelled marijuana and could also see marijuana flakes inside the car. As Whitlow was getting out, he told police he had a pistol in his jacket pocket.

Police found the gun, a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun. A records check later revealed the gun had been reported stolen out of Florida.

Inside a book bag that reports said Whitlow told police was his, police found two mason jars filled with marijuana, empty baggies, suboxone strips, loose ammunition and an extended magazine for a .40-caliber handgun.

A records check showed that Whitlow has two previous felony weapons convictions and two drug convictions that bar him from owning any guns, reports said.

The woman who was driving the car was given a citation for fictitious plates, since the plates officers checked did not match the car she was driving.