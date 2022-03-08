CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found a loaded 9mm handgun Monday evening during a traffic stop.

Jonathan Pacheco, 30, of 3rd Street, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said Pacheco was pulled over about 8:20 p.m. at Wilson Avenue and Robinson Road because of an improperly displayed license plate. When asked for his license and registration, Pacheco told police he had a suspended license, reports said.

Reports said Pacheco was asked if he had anything illegal in the car and he told police he had a bag of marijuana and a gun under the driver’s seat.

A bag of marijuana and a cigar were found in the center console while the gun was found under the seat, reports said.

The gun was found in a hidden compartment under the seat, reports said.