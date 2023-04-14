CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a drug charge after a traffic stop Thursday evening.

Christopher Gordon, 34, is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Gordon was arrested after a car he was a passenger in was pulled over about 7 p.m. at Woodland Avenue and McCartney Road for speeding.

Reports said police Gordon and the driver were asked to get out of the car because of a heavy marijuana smell. Under the passenger’s seat reports said police found a loaded 9mm pistol.

Court records show Gordon is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2019 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Police also found a bag of marijuana in the driver’s pocket as well as another bag of marijuana in the car. The driver was cited for possession of marijuana and released with a court date.