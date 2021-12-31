CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing charges after police were called for a reported burglary at a Campbell home where they found a handgun and blood in several rooms.

Police were called to the 600 block of Sanderson Avenue just after 2 a.m. Friday.

Police entered the home to see a victim who had a blanket over her head. The report states that police noticed cuts on the victim’s face and head with blood on several parts of her body.

Officers found the suspect, Gary Ryan, Jr., 35, in a locked bathroom and reported that he would not come out. The report states that Ryan said police would have to “shoot him through the door.”

After officers entered the bathroom, reports said they noticed him covered in blood with a handgun on the sink. According to the report, Ryan claimed that he did not know what he was doing and blacked out. The report says Ryan told officers that he didn’t mean to hurt the victim.

Police found blood throughout the living room, in two bedrooms and on several walls of the home.

Both Ryan and the victim were taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for treatment.

The report states that Ryan was charged with burglary, breaking and entering, aggravated assault and a weapons charge. He is also charged with violation of a protection order.

Ryan is in the Mahoning County Jail.