Campbell police report finding edible THC, fentanyl, gun during traffic stop

In January 2020, Leonard was sentenced to two years probation after he pleaded guilty to a charge of trafficking in marijuana

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man is awaiting arraignment in municipal court today after police reported finding edible THC pills, fentanyl and a handgun in his car.

Juan Leonard, 33, of Tyrell Avenue in Youngstown, faces five fifth-degree counts of possession of drugs, a third-degree felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a fourth-degree felony charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, as well as misdemeanor traffic and drug offenses.

Leonard was arrested about 4:45 p.m. Thursday after he was pulled over on Wilson Avenue after officers saw a car he was driving at a high rate of speed. They used the radar unit in their cruiser and registered the speed at 54 miles per hour, which is 19 miles per hour over the posted 35-mile-per-hour speed limit.

Reports said at first, Leonard questioned why he was pulled over, but he got out of the car after officers asked him to because they could smell fresh marijuana inside.

When Leonard was searched, police found some of the edibles in his pocket, reports said. In the car, police reported finding several bags of edibles in a satchel, and in the glove compartment was a loaded .357-caliber revolver, fentanyl pills, painkillers, a scale with marijuana residue and $166 in cash.

In January 2020, Leonard was sentenced to two years probation with the first six months to be served in the Mahoning County Jail after he pleaded guilty to a charge of trafficking in marijuana, the charge which prohibits him from having a gun.