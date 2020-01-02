Campbell police: Couple who argued expected to be charged after they were found cut up

The boyfriend walked out of St. Elizabeth Health Center in the middle of his treatment

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman is facing felonious assault and domestic violence charges over a New Year’s Eve fight with her boyfriend because she said he had not been cleaning their apartment.

The boyfriend, however, walked out of St. Elizabeth Health Center before he could be formally arrested. The girlfriend, Champagne Bailey, 21, of Kendall Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

Police were called just after 4 p.m. Tuesday to Bailey’s apartment, for a report of a fight in which both victims were cut by a knife. Police reported finding blood on the floor in several areas and on Bailey’s clothes.

The boyfriend was not there but was found bleeding a short distance away. An ambulance was called for him.

Bailey told police that her boyfriend slapped her in the face, punched her, and then they ended up on the floor, where she said her boyfriend cut her with a knife before he left.

The boyfriend said he argued with Bailey, then she left the apartment and returned. He said they continued arguing, so he went into a bathroom to get away from her.

The boyfriend reported that Bailey stabbed the door several times before attacking him when he tried to leave. He said she stabbed and bit him.

The boyfriend was taken for x-rays and walked out of the hospital after they were completed, before he could be arrested, reports said.

Bailey is due in municipal court Friday.