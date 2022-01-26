CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court after he was arrested early Wednesday on a gun charge after police reports said he was found to be driving drunk.

Francisco Salas, 46, of Cambridge Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a fifth-degree felony charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and several traffic charges.

Reports said police pulled over a car Salas was driving about 12:30 a.m. after an officer noticed it speeding at Coitsville Road and Heidi Drive. The officer also ran a registration check and found out the car had expired plates, reports said.

Reports said Salas told police immediately he had a concealed carry permit and his gun was with him, but he smelled of alcohol and the car smelled of marijuana, reports said. Reports said Salas told police when asked that he had four beers.

Police performed a field sobriety test, which Salas failed, and he was taken to the police station where he agreed to a breath test, which registered a blood alcohol content of .117. In Ohio, a person is considered driving drunk if they have a BAC of at least .08.

Inside the car, police reported finding a loaded 9mm handgun and five magazines with a total of 46 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Salas also had just over $2,900 cash, reports said.

Even though he has a concealed carry permit, Salas was charged with a gun offense because of the drunk driving offense.