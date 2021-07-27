Campbell police arrest man on gun charge during traffic stop

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports say a man who police pulled over Monday had a gun in his truck. He said he did not have a concealed carry permit, but was in the process of getting one, police said.

Marquis Thomas, 26, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana. He is expected to be arraigned later Tuesday in municipal court.

Reports said police stopped Thomas about 8:35 p.m. at Wilson Avenue and 7th Street in Campbell after a truck he was driving was spotted driving the wrong way.

Officers who walked up to the truck could see Thomas moving his hands like he was trying to hide something, reports said.

When Thomas opened his glove box to give police his registration, officers could see the magazine for a gun inside, reports said.

Reports said when asked if he had any weapons, Thomas told them he had a handgun in the back of the truck. When asked if he had a permit, he said he did not, but was in the process of getting one.

Thomas was handcuffed and police found some marijuana in his pants pocket, reports said. Officers searched his truck and found a 9mm semiautomatic pistol underneath a t-shirt, police said.