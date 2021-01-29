Campbell police arrest 5 on gun charges during 2 traffic stops

Police reported finding a loaded firearm on the floor of a vehicle but said all four men inside denied knowing the gun was there

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell police arrested five people on gun charges during two separate traffic stops.

During one stop, police arrested four men on mishandling a firearm charges.

Police stopped the car Ronald Fernandez was driving after learning his registration had been suspended.

During the stop, officers discovered a loaded pistol on the floor of the vehicle, but all four men in the car denied knowing anything about the gun.

Police charged all of the men, and they are due back in court next Friday.

Another traffic stop in Campbell also landed a woman in jail.

Jennifer Hall is facing stolen property and weapons charges, as well as driving with a suspended license.

Campbell police pulled her over Thursday morning for speeding on Robinson Road.

In court Friday morning, Hall’s bond was set at $10,000.