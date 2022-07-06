CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Tuesday arrested three people accused of breaking into the former Sheet & Tube company homes on Robinson Road.

Booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of breaking and entering were Dakota Bruce, 22, of Andrews Street; and two other people who were listed as homeless, Rebecca Heatherly, 39 and Zachery Bruce, 28.

All three are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called to the homes at about 7:30 p.m. for a report of three people inside, and when they arrived, they saw Heatherly in the second-floor window of one of the homes. When asked what she was doing, the report said she replied: “Changing.”

Heatherly and the two men came out when commanded to by police, reports said. When the property owner said he wanted to pursue charges, the three were taken into custody, reports said.

Reports said Heatherly had a marijuana pipe among her belongings on the second floor, and police found three pipes among her possessions. There was also a tent set up in the middle of the room, which reports said led police to believe that the three had been staying there for some time.

Heatherly picked up an additional misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge for the pipes.