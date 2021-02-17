Campbell police arrest 2 on drug, child endangering charges during investigation of spray-painting incident

Police said Himes' children were in the vehicle, as well as marijuana, Xanax and cans of spray paint

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman are facing child endangering and drug charges after Campbell police began investigating spray paint on a building.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers spotted the suspects, Ashley Himes and Nicholas Degenova, standing outside of a building in the 3000 block of Wilson Avenue.

Police reported smelling paint in the area and spotted fresh white spray paint on the side of the building as well as spray paint cans on the ground nearby.

According to a police report, the suspects told an officer that they had stopped in the area so that Himes’ daughter could use the restroom. The officer reported, however, that Himes appeared to have white paint on her gloves and spotted a spray paint lid inside the car.

The report stated that the officer had Himes take off her gloves, and she also had fresh paint on her fingers.

In addition to Himes’ two children who were sitting in the back seat of the car, officers also reported finding more spray paint cans in the vehicle, as well as a burnt marijuana cigarette, half a Xanax pill, two plastic bags containing marijuana and an electronic vaporizer with a suspected THC cartridge.

Police arrested Himes and Degenova on charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, criminal damaging and endangering children.

Himes’ children were also taken to the police station so a family member could pick them up there.