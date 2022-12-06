CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Campbell police will be giving an entry-level Civil Service exam for police officers next month.

The exam will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 3 at City Hall, 351 Tenney Ave. Applicants must have a current certificate from the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy.

Application materials are available in the office of the mayor, also in City Hall, through Dec. 16. They must be returned by the close of business on Dec. 23.

There is a $25 application fee.

Applicants must also provide proof of identity and any other documentation such as OPATA certifications, college transcripts and military records.