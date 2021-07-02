Campbell PD finds two guns, arrests two during early morning traffic stop

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Campbell police found two guns and arrested two Youngstown men following a traffic stop on Wilson Avenue Friday morning.

Isiah Patterson, 23, of Tod Avenue in Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Jonathan Deeds, 23, of Elm Street in Youngstown, was arrested for possession of marijuana and carrying concealed weapons.

Daniel Hayes, 38, was cited and released with a court date for possession of drugs. A fourth person in the car was released at the scene.

Reports said police pulled over a car driven by Patterson just after midnight for an expired registration. Patterson did not have a license or insurance information and when asked if he had anything illegal reports said he told police he had some marijuana cigars in the car. It was at that point he was asked to step out and was placed into handcuffs, reports said.

Reports said as Patterson was being cuffed, he told police he left his gun in the center console. Officers later found a 9mm pistol loaded with a 23-round magazine, reports said.

Hayes told police he had marijuana cigars in his pocket and police found two of them in his pockets, reports said.

Reports said Deeds had a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun hidden in his waistband loaded with an 8-round magazine, reports said. When Deeds was searched, police found a magazine with 9 rounds of .380-caliber ammunition as well as a bag of marijuana, reports said.

Patterson has a pending charge of discharging a firearm within city limits, a first degree misdemeanor, in Youngstown Municipal Court. He was arrested by Youngstown police March 28 after they responded to a gunfire call in the 3400 block of Neilson Avenue and found the tires on a car flattened by bullets.

A woman there told police she and Patterson took the car to get cigarettes, but the car abruptly stopped working. The woman left the car to walk and heard several gunshots behind her.

Reports said Patterson told police he was so upset he fired several shots at a nearby shed. He gave police the gun he used, reports said.

Patterson was free on bond after his initial appearance in Youngstown Municipal Court. Court records show he has a July 20 pretrial date in the case.