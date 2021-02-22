Campbell PD arrests two juveniles for Saturday robbery where shots fired

One of the juveniles turned himself into police

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are charging two juveniles with aggravated robbery and attempted felonious assault after a robbery at a McCartney Road drive-thru Saturday where shots were fired.

Both juveniles, one 15 and the other 16, were taken into custody Monday, said Lt. Kevin Sferra. The pair will be booked into the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center later Monday after they are questioned.

The two were wanted for a robbery just before 4 p.m. Saturday at the Red Devil Drive-Thru in the 100 block of McCartney Road. Sferra said one of the teens walked in, lingered and waited for cars to leave before they approached the clerk and demanded money.

The clerk retreated to a back room and two shots were fired by one of the robbers before they fled. No one was injured.

Sferra said relatives of the pair also helped police after they recognized surveillance photos of them.