Campbell parents sentenced for infant daughter's injuries

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) - The parents of an infant girl were sentenced Thursday for the injuries she sustained over a period of time.

Corinthians White, 21, was sentenced to 4 years in prison and Alissa Rodriguez, 21, was sentenced to three years of probation and 180 days in county jail.

White and Rodriguez pleaded guilty to child endangering charges.

They were both arrested in August of 2017 when police say White, broke the wrists of the then 2-month-old baby.

Doctors said she also had other injuries that were in the process of healing, according to a police report.

Doctors told police that they suspected that the girl's injuries weren't accidental as they appeared to be "twist fractures," made by a twisting motion.