CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Tuesday found two children inside a car that led officers on a chase after it refused to pull over for running a stop sign.

Alicia Davis, 33, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; two counts of child endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor; and misdemeanor drug and drug paraphernalia charges.

Reports said officers about 5:55 p.m. tried to pull over a car Davis was driving at Woodland Avenue and McCartney Road after they saw it drive through a stop sign but the car refused to stop.

Police chased the car and tried to block it, and the car would try to pass the officers, reports said. At one point, the car ran off the road onto McCartney Road into a culvert, drove out of the culvert and back onto McCartney Road, reports said.

Police were able to block the car off at Blaine Avenue and the car stopped, reports said. Reports said Davis, the driver, refused to put her hands up when officers saw her, and then police saw two children, one in the front seat and one in the back seat, crying “hysterically,” reports said.

Reports said police had to open the door and drag Davis out of the car. Once outside the car, she refused to allow herself to be handcuffed, reports said.

Police allowed the children to sit in the back of a police cruiser with Davis while she was driven to the police station, where the county Children Services Board was called, reports said.

Inside the car, police found a vape pen, marijuana and over $1,400 cash, reports said.