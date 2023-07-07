CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN meteorologist Jim Loboy has started his special run called “Go Long For Kelly.”

They’ll happen every four hours through Sunday afternoon at Campbell’s Roosevelt Park.

The money raised benefits kidney transplant recipient Kelly Long of Canfield as she now travels to Cleveland for treatments.

Long has worked for 20 years to get accommodations for children with autism and special needs.

“All right. Almost 8 o’clock. Second run is done. Sun getting low. We got some big donors for this run,” said Loboy Friday night.

So far, Loboy has raised around $3,500. He set a goal of $40,000.

His next run is at 11 p.m. on Friday.

Stop by Roosevelt Park in Campbell, say hello and make a donation.