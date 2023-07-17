CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents in Campbell are on the lookout for a special member of the community.

Leo Campbell, II is a stuffed animal that has made his way around the city of Campbell.

It all started in September 2020, when Johanna Rosado saw a Facebook post by David Skelley of a photo of a stuffed lion that he found in Campbell. He was asking if anyone knew who it belonged to.

After that post, someone took the lion to Campbell High School and posted a photo of him on a tree.

Rosado said she decided to go pick him up and post some more photos of him out and about in the city. From there, she decided to make him his own Facebook page and named him Leo.

Residents would spot Leo and take him to new locations, posting pictures of his journey on the Facebook page.

However, in October 2020, Leo went missing.

Rosado said due to COVID-19, they decided to let some time go by before finding his replacement, Leo Campbell, II. In June 2023, he made his debut.

Rosado said many people were happy to see the new Leo return and picked up right where they left off.

Leo would make his way to construction sites, courtrooms, family outings and more. Whenever Leo was left in one location, a photo would be posted for the next person to find him and share his journey as well.

On July 19, Leo was taken to the Party Shop store on 12th Street. A photo was posted of him in the drive-thru. However, shortly after, Rosado said someone came into the store and took him and he hasn’t been seen since.

Since then, many people have posted on Leo’s Facebook page asking for his safe return. There have even been “missing” flyers hung up throughout Campbell.

Rosado said they would love for whoever has Leo to know they are not in any trouble, they just would like him returned. She is asking for whoever has him to leave him at a general location, like city hall or Dunkin’ Donuts on McCartney Road with no questions asked.

Rosado said she loved the community engagement that Leo attracted and her hope is to expand Leo’s travels into Youngstown, Struthers and other nearby cities.