CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A visiting municipal court judge said in a judgment entry this week she was not informed of the circumstances surrounding a plea deal for a woman accused of causing a crash that sent three people to the hospital.

Miriam Ocasio, a local defense attorney who was acting as a visiting judge, approved a plea deal Aug. 18 for Gloria Dothard, 65, who was originally charged with failure to yield the right of way for a left-hand turn after a June 25 crash on state Route 616. The accident happened during the Teddy Foltz Memorial Motorcycle Run in Coitsville.

Three motorcyclists were injured and had to go to the hospital.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Dothard was to plead to a minor misdemeanor charge of having no tail light, which carries no jail time. The original charge she faced is also a minor misdemeanor that carries no jail time.

Dothard pleaded no contest and was found guilty. She paid $215 for fines and court costs, according to municipal court records.

After a plea hearing was held, a court employee told Ocasio that Dothard was involved in an accident that caused serious injuries, Ocasio wrote in her judgment entry, which was issued Tuesday.

Ocasio wrote that she would not have accepted that plea agreement had she known the circumstances of the crash.

After she learned the circumstances of the crash, Ocasio ordered Dothard’s attorney, Brian Tareshawty, to come back to court with his client, she wrote. Tareshawty had a conversation with the clerk of court but did not come back to court, Ocasio wrote. At that time, Law Director Brian Macala made an oral motion to vacate the plea agreement. The entry does not state if that motion was granted.

Ocasio also ordered Macala on Sept. 17 to file a written motion to vacate the plea agreement and set the matter for a hearing, but that motion was never filed, she wrote.

This week, Macala informed Ocasio that he had no argument for vacating the plea, so he would not be attending the hearing, nor would Tareshawty, Ocasio wrote. She wrote she needed to hold a hearing regardless to state her position on the record, but the hearing was never held.

Also, under Marsys Law, the victims and their representatives needed to be notified of the plea agreement by the prosecutor and the court, and Ocasio claims this was never done.

“I want to make it very clear this acting judge was never told the facts and nature of this case, and I am extremely upset and feel like I was misled from all parties,” Ocasio wrote.

A message seeking comment was left for Macala.