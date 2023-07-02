CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio State Fire Marshal and multiple departments are investigating a fire that started Sunday afternoon near the old company houses in Campbell.

Campbell and Coitsville fire crews were busy putting out a fire that broke out in an abandoned house near Chambers and Monroe streets around 2 p.m. Sunday, not far from the old Youngstown Sheet & Tube company housing complex.

The state fire marshal was called in to help with the investigation of the cause, as the house had no utilities hooked up to it. Though the structure was not on the city’s tear-down list, the city was aware of its state and had plans to condemn it.

The fire department says fires like this can cause strain to its available resources. Those with the department say if they were to have a separate call while out fighting abandoned-house fires, the department would have to rely on mutual aid to serve the community.

The city has seen a rash of house and structure fires, particularly in its abandoned or vacant neighborhoods.