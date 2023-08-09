CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — U.S. Marshals are looking for a suspect in a Sunday shooting in Campbell that put a man in the hospital.

A $2,500 reward has been offered by the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force for information on the whereabouts of Keith Franklin, 31, of Youngstown, who is charged with two counts of felonious assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

A news release said Franklin is a suspect in a shooting at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Jean Street.

Franklin is accused of shooting one person and “viciously” beating another person. A release from the marshals said both victims “sustained serious physical injury.”

Franklin is not allowed to have or be around a gun because of 2010 convictions in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for possession of heroin and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on where Franklin is can call the task force at 1-866-4-WANTED. Tipsters can remain anonymous.