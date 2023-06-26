CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews from several different fire departments are helping city firefighters put out multiple fires at the former company homes complex on Robinson Road.

At least three different buildings are on fire. Firefighters are having to wade through tall grass and overgrown vegetation to get to some of the units.

Assisting Campbell firefighters are crews from Struthers, Coitsville and Lowellville.

The first call came in just after 1 p.m.

Company homes were those built for steel workers decades ago.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

First News is on the scene and will continue to update this developing story.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.