CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley will be holding a food giveaway. It’s at noon Thursday at Roosevelt Park in Campbell.

Second Harvest will be distributing fresh produce to the residents of Campbell, Lowellville, Struthers and Coitsville Township.

Everyone in need is encouraged to stop. No pre-registration is required.

Officers will be directing traffic, and volunteers will place the food in vehicles’ trunks.

Last year, Second Harvest distributed over 3 million pounds of produce, in addition to 8 million in shelf-stable products.

The food bank wants to keep that momentum going this year.