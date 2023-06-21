CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Youngstown woman was arrested Tuesday evening for physically trying to keep police from arresting her boyfriend, who was hiding under a bed in a Jean Street apartment.

Marissa Simione, 19, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of assault on a police officer, a fourth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; obstructing business, a first-degree misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Her boyfriend, Vincent Tarver, 22, of Austintown, was also booked into the jail on charges of obstructing official business, obstructing justice, and resisting arrest as well as domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

They are both expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 9:50 p.m. to the double-digit block of Jean Street for a report of a man and a woman fighting outside an apartment.

When officers arrived, a large crowd was outside, but the crowd returned to their apartments and no one would speak to police except one witness, who told them that the couple went inside an apartment to continue their fighting.

When police went inside that apartment, they found Simione, who reports said had redness around her neck and other marks on her like she had been fighting. Simione told officers she was in a fight but she only gave the first name of her boyfriend and did not answer other questions.

Reports said police believed her boyfriend, Tarver, was still in the apartment, and when they searched an upstairs bedroom, they found Tarver lying underneath the mattress. He refused several commands to show his hands, reports said.

As police were dealing with Tarver, reports said Simione came into the room and tried to keep them from dragging Tarver from under the bed. At one point, an officer’s lip was bloodied and she had to be stunned with an electronic stun weapon to be stopped, reports said.

Because the room was so cramped, the officer trying to get Tarver out from under the bed could not back up while Simione was fighting with the officer, which increased the potential danger, reports said.

Eventually, Tarver did show his hands and was handcuffed and taken into custody, reports said.

Two other officers had to help the initial two officers who responded, reports said.