CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Campbell man who is on probation was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Monday after reports said he kept a semiautomatic rifle and a loaded handgun in the room where his 5-year-old child sleeps.

Apostolis Green, 23, faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and child endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor. He is expected to appear in municipal court on Tuesday.

Green’s probation was also revoked after officers arrested him about 3:20 p.m. at his home in the 500 block of Tenney Avenue.

Reports said police went there after they were notified that the municipal court’s probation department got a tip that Green had weapons in the home. Because he is on probation, Green is not allowed to have or be around guns.

When officers arrived, Green’s mother told them that the guns were in the bedroom of Green’s son, reports said. Reports said the rifle was under a mattress and the handgun was in a pillowcase. The woman got the guns and put them on a table for officers, reports said.

Reports did not say if the rifle was loaded but the handgun had a 9-round magazine, reports said.

Green was not home, but he was arrested when he came home from work, reports said. Reports said he argued with his mother before saying the guns belonged to someone whom he called a cousin, but he never gave police a name.

Green told police the person was moving and asked Green to hold the guns for him, reports said.

Green is on probation for a March 7, 2022, arrest on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Court records show that the charge was amended on March 15, 2022, from a fourth-degree felony to a first-degree misdemeanor, and Green pleaded guilty.

In exchange for his plea, Green was placed on probation for a year and forfeited the gun police said he had when he was arrested.

Court records show a warrant was filed Nov. 30, 2022, charging Green with a probation violation, and he was back in court Oct. 27 for a probation violation hearing, where he managed to post a bond of $2,500.